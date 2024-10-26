Israeli security forces kill Hamas militant in West Bank's Tulkarm

Jerusalem, Oct 26 The Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the Israel Security Agency, and the Israel Police said in a joint statement that they killed a Palestinian Hamas militant in the West Bank city of Tulkarm on Saturday.

The statement added that the killed militant, Islam Oda, "planned to carry out terror attacks and had armed additional terrorists to support the execution of terror attacks."

The Israeli army said that during the operation, Oda opened fire at Israeli security forces, who encircled him and returned fire, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israeli security forces also located weaponry, including compounds used to produce improvised explosive devices, in his vehicle, read the statement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor