Issue of Quds not only Islamic matter but global, humanitarian issue: Iranian Ambassador to India

New Delhi [India], April 12 : Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to New Delhi Iraj Elahi has said that today, the issue of Quds is not only an Islamic matter but a global and humtarian issue that has become a yardstick for freedom, to the extent that defending Palestine is defending the truth a truth much wider than the issue of Palestine.

Elahi while speaking about the recent developments in Palestine, told , "World Quds Day which falls on the last Friday of the blessed month of Ramadan every year, was named so by the late Imam Khomeini to initiate a new phase of solidarity with the people of Palestine and to support their aspirations."

The Quds Force is one of five branches of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, specializing in unconventional warfare and military intelligence operations.

The people of Palestine have been persevering in difficult conditions for decades. The illegal settlements, the forced displacements of Palestinians from their lands, and the destruction of their homes continue unabated.

Needless to say, these actions cause not only anger and frustration in Palestine, but also in many other regions. Therefore, the international community must take immediate action to stop these activities and improve the humtarian and economic situation in Palestine.

Referring to the violations of the rights of the people of Palestine, Elahi stated that, "just as Mr Antonio Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, called for the cessation of illegal settlements in Palestinian territories, it is essential to stop all settlement activities that are illegal according to international laws."

According to UN statistics, 2022 was the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank since 2005. The world community should condemn attacks on Palestinians, denounce the violation of children's rights, and oppose the use of brutal force against the innocent people of Palestine.

The Iran ambassador to India emphasized the important responsibility of the international community, especially the United Nations, in ending the occupation of Palestine and assisting the people of this land in determining their destiny and establishing an independent Palestinian government with Al-Quds as its capital.

He declared that: "The Islamic Republic of Iran had presented a democratic and fair plan titled "Holding a National Referendum in Palestine" for the resolution of the Palestinian crisis years ago, which has also been registered at the United Nations headquarters."

Elahi added that: "The Islamic Republic of Iran believes that establishing peace and sustainable stability in Palestine will not be achieved except through the resolution of fundamental issues of the Palestinian cause, including ending the occupation, the return of refugees, determining the future system of Palestine based on a referendum with the participation of all the original residents, and ultimately, the formation of a unified Palestinian government with Al-Quds as its capital."

He stated that: "In the Islamic Republic of Iran's view, the return of Palestinian refugees to their original homeland and conducting a referendum among the original inhabitants of this land, including Muslims, Jews, and Christians, for determining their destiny and the type of political system they prefer, is the most effective solution to resolve this conflict. The plan developed and presented by the Islamic Republic of Iran is based on democratic principles and international law and will be a suitable alternative to the previous proposals. The international community should act with greater urgency and strength in response to the legitimate concerns about Palestine and take concrete steps to support the Palestinian people."

The Iran ambassador in New Delhi finally emphasized that Quds Day is a symbol of global will, Islamic unity, and a sign of the national social movement to protect the identity of an oppressed nation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor