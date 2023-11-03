'It is a comedy film with a quirky touch to it': Tahira on 'Sharmajee Ki Beti'

Mumbai, Nov 3 Film director, writer and producer Tahira Kashyap Khurrana is super elated as her first feature film 'Sharmajee Ki Beti' premiered at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. She revealed that it is a comedy film with a quirky touch to it.

For Tahira, whose short film as a director, 'Toffee', had earlier garnered accolades from the audience,'Sharmajee Ki Beti' marks her debut as a feature film maker.

Tahira was seen attending the festival along with her husband Ayushmann Khurrana and she spoke about the film.

Tahira said, "I am very excited for this film. It has taken me a long time to reach here. I am also nervousbecause it is for the first time I am going to see my film on the big screen."

Talking about the story, she said, "I always had the story in my mind. When we had the right cast we went for it. It is about 5 women of different age groups. My length and vision was always to have a quirky touch to it. It is a comedy film. It is a happy film and I really wish for people to watch it and hope they like it."

Talking about her film premiere at MAMI Film Festival, she said, "I made my debut six years back with my short film 'Toffee' at MAMI. I think MAMI has always given me wings to fly and yet again it has done that."

'Sharmajee Ki Beti' is multi-generational ensemble about the modern, middle-class female experience and the lives of urban women, all with the common surname of Sharma. It features Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta and Saiyami Kher.

