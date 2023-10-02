"It makes every Indian proud to see...": India's Mission to UN on Gandhi Jayanti 

New York [US], October 2 : On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations said that every Indian is proud to see the bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the UN Headquarters in New York.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations also shared an old picture which shows External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Former United Nations General Assembly President Csaba Korosi and Permanent Representative of India to the UN Ruchira Kamboj with bust of Mahatma Gandhi at UN Headquarters.

Sharing a post on X, Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations stated, “It makes very Indian proud to see the bust of Mahatma Gandhi at UN Headquarters…”

In December last year, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. Csaba Korosi and Ruchira Kamboj joined them on the occasion and paid floral tributes at the bust of Mahatma Gandhi, said the Permanent Mission of India to the UN in a press release.

Mahatma Gandhi's favourite bhajan 'Vaishnav jan to' was recited at the event. The bust of Mahatma Gandhi, a gift by India, is the first sculpture of Mahatma Gandhi that has been installed at the North Lawn Gardens of the United Nations.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Delhi's Rajghat on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Monday.

In a post shared on X, PM Modi stated Mahatma Gandhi's impact is global and his "timeless teachings will continue to illuminate our path."

PM Modi on X posted, "I bow to Mahatma Gandhi on the special occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. His timeless teachings continue to illuminate our path. Mahatma Gandhi's impact is global, motivating the entire humankind to further the spirit of unity and compassion. May we always work towards fulfilling his dreams. May his thoughts enable every youngster be the agent of change he dreamt of, fostering unity and harmony all over."

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary.

Sharing a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Pay my reverential homage to Bapu on his 154th birth anniversary. His vision of equality, sustainability and social justice continues to inspire the world."

