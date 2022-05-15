IT sector to prove as economic jumpstart for Pak: President

Islamabad, May 15 Pakistani President Arif Alvi said that the Information Technology (IT) sector has the full potential to be an economic jumpstart for the country, stressing that developing the sector is the shortest path to development and prosperity.

"IT has revolutioniSed all sectors and it has the ability to bring exponential change," the president said while addressing a ceremony in Islamabad.

Referring to the huge youth bulge of the country, Alvi said that if properly honed, educated and trained, youth can excel in different fields of emerging technologies, thus paving a way for rapid national progress and prosperity, reports Xinhua news agency.

He said that capital ventures in the world were eagerly waiting for new trained and well-educated entrants to capitalise on the rampant opportunities in the field of information and technology.

"IT companies could emulate the precedent by increasing their customers' outreach," he said, adding that artificial intelligence is being used in all industries globally and Pakistan also needs to follow the suit.

Alvi said the government has also been taking measures to remove the roadblocks and bottlenecks by providing incentives and facilities in the IT sector of Pakistan.

