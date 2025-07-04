Italy: 21 injured in petrol station explosion in Rome, triggers fires, building damage

Rome [Italy], July 4 : At least 21 people were injured after an explosion at a petrol and LPG station in the Centocelle area of Italy's southeast Rome on Friday, causing significant damage to nearby buildings and vehicles, as reported by Euronews.

According to Euronews, citing the Rome fire brigade, the blast occurred around 8:20 am (local time) during a refuelling operation and was reportedly triggered by a technical fault.

While five individuals were hospitalised with minor burns and injuries from shattered glass, none of the injuries were considered serious.

The explosion, which was powerful enough to be heard across the city and seen as a large plume of smoke, also injured residents in nearby apartments, Euronews reported.

Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri confirmed that local police and firefighters were already on site responding to a reported gas leak when two subsequent blasts occurred when they arrived.

Among the initial injured were eight police officers, a firefighter, and an emergency responder, all of whom sustained burns.

"There were a few chain explosions after the first one... All the policemen injured suffered burns, but they are not in danger of life," A spokesperson for the Roman police said as quoted by Euronews, citing Italian state broadcaster RAI.

Eyewitnesses described a series of chain explosions, with the impact damaging nearby structures and igniting fires that spread to a law enforcement storage facility behind the station. The area has been sealed off as emergency teams continue firefighting efforts, made more difficult by a prolonged heatwave gripping Rome, Euronews reported.

Residents likened the shock of the explosion to an earthquake, and authorities are now waiting on official reports from emergency services to begin a formal investigation into the incident.

More details awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor