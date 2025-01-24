Italy defends deportation of Libyan war crimes suspect amid controversy

Rome [Italy], January 24 : Italy's Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi has defended the swift deportation of Libyan war crimes suspect Osama Elmasry Njeem, citing concerns about his "social dangerousness." Njeem, detained in Turin under an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant, was unexpectedly released and flown back to Tripoli after legal complications, Al Jazeera reported.

Njeem, also known as Osama Almasri Njeem, is accused of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity including murder, torture, and rape, while serving as a brigadier general in Libya's Judicial Police. The Hague-based ICC issued the warrant, citing alleged crimes committed at the Mitiga Detention Centre in Tripoli. Despite his arrest on Sunday, Njeem was released on Tuesday due to procedural issues raised by an Italian court.

Interior Minister Piantedosi addressed the issue in a Senate session: "Following the non-validation of the arrest, considering that the Libyan citizen presented a profile of social dangerousness, I adopted an expulsion order for reasons of state security."

However, opposition lawmakers criticised the government for failing to honour Italy's obligations to the ICC and demanded an open parliamentary session to address the matter, reported Al Jazeera.

The ICC expressed dissatisfaction with Italy's actions, noting that it had not been consulted before the deportation. In response, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani dismissed the criticism, stating, "The court is not the word of God. It's not the font of all truth." Tajani emphasised Italy's sovereignty in decision-making, adding, "Italy is a sovereign country, and we make our own decisions."

Njeem's arrest and release coincided with the resumption of direct flights between Rome and Tripoli after a ten-year hiatus. Italy's relationship with Libya is significant, as Rome relies on Libyan security forces to curb irregular migration from northern Africa to southern Italy. The two countries have a bilateral agreement, renewed under Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's administration, to provide training and funding to the Libyan coastguard.

Explaining the legal aspects of the case, Piantedosi said that Rome appeals court had ordered Njeem's release, citing procedural non-compliance in the arrest. The ICC maintains that Njeem's alleged crimes were "committed by Njeem personally, ordered by him, or with his assistance, by members of the Special Deterrence Forces," Al Jazeera reported.

Opposition parties remained unsatisfied with Piantedosi's justification. Senator Giuseppe De Cristofaro from the Green-Left Alliance criticised the government, stating, "You are plunging our country into utter shame. You talk about technicalities, but you have made a precise political choice."

Calls for Prime Minister Meloni to address parliament on the issue continue to grow amid widespread debate over Italy's adherence to international legal obligations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor