'It's like time capsule with magical charm': Amar Upadhyay on shooting 'Doree'

Mumbai, Nov 5 Actor Amar Upadhyay, who has mostly essayed the roles of scions of well-to-do families, will be now seen stepping into the shoes of a humble man in the show ‘Doree’, and it offered him a chance to revisit his memories of Varanasi, experience new adventures, and seek blessings at Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

The show traces the story of a six-year-old girl named Doree, who lives with her foster father, Ganga Prasad (Amar) in the Bunkar mohalla, Varanasi. While Ganga Prasad counts himself lucky to have a daughter, the ruler of Varanasi’s handloom empire, Kailashi Devi Thakur (played by Sudha Chandran) deems daughters as unworthy.

Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the makers decided to shoot few sequences in the holy city of Varanasi.

Talking about his tryst with Varanasi, Amar said: “Returning to Varanasi after many years was an incredibly moving experience for me. Varanasi is like a time capsule with this magical charm that just pulls the visitors in. Playing Ganga Prasad, a character who's so intertwined with the spirit of the holy city, was a special experience.”

“I explored the streets of Varanasi and tried some lip-smacking delicacies and chaat with my cast mates. We also sought blessings at Kashi Vishwanath Temple for the show. To all my fans out there waiting to see me as Ganga Prasad, your support means the world to me,” he added.

’Doree’ will premiere from November 6 on Colors.

