“It's not that our doors are shut to looking at something…”: EAM Jaishankar on Canada’s allegations

Washington DC [US], September 30 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reiterated the stand that India is ready to look at any information shared by the Canadian side regarding its allegations about the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Stating that the doors for looking at something are not shut, Jaishankar, however, stated that there must be something to be looked at.

His remarks comes after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, last week, alleged that the Indian government is involved in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

However, India has outrightly rejected the claims, calling it ‘absurd’ and ‘motivated’.

When asked if the issue of Canadian allegations was raised during the meeting with Secretary of State Anonty Blinken and NSA Jake Sullivan, Jaishankar said, “My understanding is that the word used by the Canadians is allegation...I have already answered it...We've always said that look if there is information let us know. I want to make one thing very clear. It's not that our doors are shut to looking at something”.

“If there is a requirement for us to look at something, we are open to looking at it. But, I then expect somewhere, some pointer, something for me to look at,” he said during a press conference in Washington DC on Friday, S

Notably, Canada has yet to provide any public evidence to support the claim about the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

India has suspended its visa services in Canada, following Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau's allegations of Indian involvement in the killing.

Amid strained ties, India issued an advisory for its citizens and those who are travelling to Canada to exercise “utmost caution in view of growing anti-India activities and politically-condoned hate crimes and criminal violence" in the country.

On being asked about India suspending the visa services to Canada, Jaishankar said that this was done because of continuous violence and threats against the Indian diplomats and missions in Canada.

“Right now there is such an environment where there is a kind of pressure on our Embassies, our High Commissioners and our Consulates. Violence is being propagated against them...How can they carry out the work of visa in such an environment?... This is a matter of law and order,” Jaishankar said.

He added, “Under the Vienna Convention, it is the responsibility of every country to provide security to its embassy and those working in the embassy. Don't make it bilateral. This environment is not in India...Social media postings, protests and threats are happening in Canada. They (the Canadian government) should take action there."

