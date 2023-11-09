Ivanka Trump testifies in New York fraud trial, Attorney General says 'she was cordial, disciplined

Washington, DC [US], November 9 : Following an extraordinary eight days of witness testimony, which included Donald Trump and three of his adult children in the civil fraud trial brought by the New York attorney general's office, the former US President's daughter, Ivanka Trump made her much-anticipated appearance on Wednesday, according to CNN.

Trump's eldest daughter was questioned about her involvement in obtaining loans for the Trump Organisation and a penthouse apartment she rented from her father.

There were neither pyrotechnics nor furious outbursts during her presentation, which was not nearly as controversial as her father's.

Following Ivanka's appearance in the trial, New York Attorney General Letitia James said that she was very cordial and disciplined.

"Ivanka Trump was cordial, she was disciplined, she was controlled and she was very courteous but her testimony raises questions with regards to its credibility, which will be a question for the finding of fact," Attorney General Letitia James said, according to CNN.

"The reality is, is that based on the evidence, the documentary evidence, she clearly was involved in negotiating and securing loans, favourable loans, for the benefit of the Trump Organization, for Mr Trump and her brothers and for herself," James added.

Letitia James said that this case is about the fraudulent statements of financial condition that she benefitted from.

She said, "At the end of the day, this case is about fraudulent statements of financial condition that she benefitted from, she was enriched. And clearly you cannot distance yourself from that fact. The documents do not lie. The numbers do not lie," CNN reported.

"And despite the fact that she was very, very nice, very friendly, the facts, basically, demonstrate the truth," James added.

During the testimony, Ivanka Trump acknowledged discussing Trump organisation business with her husband Jared Kushner.

The attorney general's office has now rested its case after calling 25 witnesses, according to CNN.

The team of former US President Donald Trump will now begin its defence on Monday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor