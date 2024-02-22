J-K: Russian skier killed, 6 rescued as avalanche hits Gulmarg

Gulmarg (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 22 : At least one skier from Russia died in an avalanche, that hit the ski resort town of Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. Six other skiers, also from Russia, who had got trapped in the avalanche were rescued from its debris, officials said.

"According to media reports, on February 22, 2024, approx at 2 pm, 7 #Russian nationals came under an avalanche at the ski resort in #Gulmarg, J & K. One skier died, six others were rescued as a result of the joint operation of #India'n Armed Forced & regional administration," the Russian Embassy in India said in a post on social media platform X.

Officials earlier today said that three foreign nationals were trapped under the snow.

According to the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Baramulla, one of the trapped foreigners was confirmed dead while another is believed to have sustained serious injuries.

Further, the officials said a third person is feared to have gone missing in the wake of the incident.

The DDMA further said that the avalanche was recorded around 2 pm.

"Around 2 pm, an avalanche was recorded in Gulmarg, trapping three foreigners. Tragically, one among them is dead, one injured, and another remains missing," the DDMA, Baramulla said in an official statement earlier in the day.

Officials said that rescue officials were still on.

A video clip of the avalanche has gone viral on social media.

