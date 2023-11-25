Jack Harlow has a 'secret' celebrity crush

Los Angeles, Nov 25 Singer Jack Harlow previously revealed he fancies pop star Dua Lipa, 28, and now he's spilled that he has another crush but he refuses to name them.

Asked on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast: "We know you love Dua Lipa. What other celebrities are you crushing on?" Harlow replied: "There's someone but I don't think it's mutual. I don't really want to talk about it."

The host suggested that if he name-drops them they could potentially hit him up, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Alex Cooper said: "Yeah, but like, what if you put it out into the world?"

Asked about his type, he said: "She's beautiful." He confessed: "I'll tell you, I'll give you something. I like a girl next door. I don't need any internet presence, I like me a librarian. I like a waitress."

The 'First Class' hitmaker's crush on the 'Levitating' singer is so big he even named a song after her.

Revealing he sought her permission first, Jack told 'The Breakfast Club': "I wanted to get her blessing, so I FaceTimed her and played it for her because I didn’t want her to be blindsided by that or feel like creeped out or anything.

"If she had said, 'Yo, I hate it. I don’t want it to come out,' it wouldn’t have come out." Lipa thinks the song is "okay" - but she was also "thrown off" by the conversation.

He added: "She was like, ‘Oh, I mean it's not my song. I suppose it's okay.' She was just kinda thrown off and she just kinda let it go."

He hopes that Lipa will eventually "appreciate" the record. He shared: "We're good. We’ll see how the record does. I think when the song comes out, she’ll grow to appreciate it even more."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor