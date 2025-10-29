Jairam Ramesh mocks "self-styled 56-inch chest" after Trump's 56th claim of stopping India-Pak conflict

New Delhi [India], October 29 : Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday took a subtle jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, mocking what he called his "self-styled but now thoroughly shrunken and deeply exposed 56-inch chest" after US President Donald Trump repeated for the 56th time his claim of halting the India-Pakistan conflict in May.

Sharing a video clip of Trump's latest remarks, made during his address at the APEC CEO Summit in South Korea, the Congress MP, in a post on X, accused the Prime Minister of remaining silent on Trump's repeated claims of mediating the India-Pakistan conflict.

"This is President Trump addressing the APEC CEO Summit in South Korea just a few minutes ago. Much more detailed than before. 56th time that President Trump has spoken about the abrupt halt to Operation Sindoor. But the self-styled but now thoroughly shrunken and deeply exposed 56-inch chest is still quiet," he stated.

The Congress MP's remarks came after Trump reiterated his version of events regarding the May escalation between India and Pakistan, claiming to have intervened personally to stop hostilities.

While delivering his keynote remarks at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEOs Luncheon in Gyeongju, South Korea, the US President reiterated his disputed claim of personally averting a nuclear war between India and Pakistan.

Trump asserted that his intervention helped de-escalate tensions between the two nuclear-armed nations, claiming that seven planes were shot down during the conflict.

He said he personally contacted both PM Modi and Pakistan's leadership to halt the hostilities, linking the resolution to trade negotiations.

"These are two nuclear nations. And they're really going at it," Trump said.

"And I called Prime Minister Modi and said, 'We can't make a trade deal with you.' 'No, no, we must make a trade deal.' I said, 'No, we can't. You're starting a war with Pakistan. We're not going to do it.' And then I called Pakistan and said, 'We're not going to do trade with you because you're fighting with India.' They said, 'No, no, you should let us fight.' They both said that. They're strong people," he added.

Trump's comments on the India-Pakistan conflict refer to the escalation in May following India's Operation Sindoor, a series of precision strikes on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 civilians.

The US President had been repeating his claims of playing a key role in helping de-escalate tensions between India and Pakistan, arguing that trade and tariffs were instrumental to the US in preventing conflicts.

India has consistently refuted Trump's claims, stating that the ceasefire was achieved bilaterally through the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs), without third-party involvement.

India has also reiterated its long-standing position that any issues with Pakistan, including those related to Jammu and Kashmir, are to be resolved bilaterally between the two countries.

