Jaishankar appreciates Germany's support after Pahalgam attack, says "zero tolerance towards terrorism"

New Delhi [India], October 30 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said India deeply appreciates Germany's strong support after the Pahalgam terror attack, calling it a reflection of the two nations' shared belief in zero tolerance towards terrorism.

Speaking at the German National Day celebrations in New Delhi, Jaishankar expressed, "deep appreciation for Germany's clear stand in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack. My counterpart Minister Johann Wadephul was unambiguous in supporting India's right to defend itself against terrorism. It is in full consonance with our belief that there should be zero tolerance towards terrorism."

He also highlighted that India and Germany's defence cooperation has been growing steadily. "Our defence collaboration has now picked up visibly. This has opened up many new possibilities," he said.

Jaishankar, who was the chief guest at the Alpen Utsav organised to celebrate German National Day, said both countries share an important responsibility in stabilising the global order during a time of increasing geopolitical uncertainty.

"We are entering an uncertain period in world affairs. Strategic unpredictability and economic volatility are on the rise. Our two nations have an important responsibility for stabilising the global order and promoting peace, progress and prosperity," he said.

He added that India and Germany, as "vibrant democracies, pluralistic societies, and market economies," must continue to strengthen their partnership.

This year also marks the 25th anniversary of India-Germany Strategic Partnership, said Jaishankar in his address.

"It is imperative that we continue to build a deeper rapport and a stronger chemistry based on mutual respect and mutual understanding," he noted.

Discussing economic cooperation, Jaishankar noted that German companies have a long-standing presence in India and continue to expand their investments.

"German companies have been present here for many decades. Some of them have been here for more than a century, and I see enthusiasm for expansion in many of my interactions with them. Germany is also key to our ongoing trade negotiations with the European Union," he said.

He also mentioned that the India-Germany Green and Sustainable Development Partnership has shown "very noticeable progress."

Referring to growing people-to-people connections, Jaishankar said, "Our student population in Germany has doubled in the last five years. The mobility of skilled professionals has also increased significantly. In that sense, we are serving as a model to facilitate the emergence of a global workforce."

The minister also spoke about the strong political cooperation between the two nations. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chancellor Merz have already met twice this year, and we look forward to welcoming the Chancellor in India at a time of mutual convenience. Our political cooperation has also intensified, and our defence collaboration has opened many new possibilities," he said.

Jaishankar emphasised that India and Germany remain strong supporters of multilateralism and work together in global forums such as the G4 group to reform the United Nations.

Pleased to join German Unity Day celebrations @GermanyinIndia in New Delhi. India and Germany share many convergences as vibrant democracies, pluralistic societies and market economies. And our strong cooperation will play a key role in stabilising the global order and… https://t.co/cmvPdoHV7T pic.twitter.com/axgRjT4TJZ — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 30, 2025

In a post on X after the event, Jaishankar wrote, "Pleased to join German Unity Day celebrations in New Delhi. India and Germany share many convergences as vibrant democracies, pluralistic societies and market economies. Our strong cooperation will play a key role in stabilising the global order."

