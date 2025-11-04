Jaishankar backs Gaza Peace Plan, urges "durable and lasting solution" in talks with Israeli FM

New Delhi [India], November 4 : India has formally extended its support for the Gaza Peace Plan, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressing optimism that the initiative will help establish a "durable and lasting solution" in the region.

Jaishankar made the remarks during a high-level meeting with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar in New Delhi, where both sides discussed ongoing developments in West Asia amid growing international attention on the Gaza crisis.

During the interaction, Jaishankar said, "We have been following developments in your region with very close attention. We welcome the return of the hostages and the remains of those who, unfortunately, lost their lives."

Reaffirming India's position on peace and stability in the region, he added, "India supports the Gaza Peace Plan and hopes that it paves the way for a durable and lasting solution."

The meeting took place at a pivotal moment in regional diplomacy, as global efforts intensify to address the humanitarian and security challenges in Gaza. Jaishankar's remarks also followed his statement a day earlier at the 5th India-Bahrain High Joint Commission meeting in New Delhi, where he reiterated India's support for the peace initiative and emphasised the need for lasting regional stability.

These developments come three weeks after the announcement of a US-brokered ceasefire on October 10, 2025, which initially generated cautious optimism following two years of intense conflict triggered by Hamas's October 7 attack and Israel's large-scale retaliation. However, despite the ceasefire being hailed as a breakthrough, the situation in Gaza continues to fluctuate between hope and uncertainty.

The truce was based on US President Donald Trump's 20-point peace framework, which aimed to provide a comprehensive roadmap for ending hostilities and initiating long-term reconciliation. Yet, the plan's implementation has encountered serious challenges, reflecting the fragile nature of the ceasefire and the deep-rooted mistrust that continues to define relations between the parties involved.

Tensions further escalated in September, when Israel allegedly attempted to assassinate Hamas negotiators in Qatar while they were considering an earlier US ceasefire proposal. Although the operation failed, it triggered a diplomatic crisis across the Gulf and raised questions about Washington's credibility as a neutral mediator.

In an effort to rebuild confidence and revive the peace process, Trump later unveiled the 20-point Gaza Peace Plan, a detailed framework outlining steps for de-escalation, the exchange of hostages, transitional governance, and long-term stabilization in the region.

