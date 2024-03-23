Jaishankar begins Singapore visit with homage to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, brave INA soldiers

Singapore, March 23 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar kicked off his Singapore visit on Saturday by paying homage to Subhash Chandra Bose and the brave Indian National Army soldiers.

The INA Marker in Singapore, which Jaishankar visited recognizes the deep patriotism of the Indian National Army soldiers.

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Began my Singapore visit by paying homage to Netaji and the brave Indian National Army soldiers."

"The INA Marker in Singapore recognizes their deep patriotism and indomitable spirit that remain an inspiration for generations to come," he added.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1771421913451221220?s=20

Located within Esplanade Park in Singapore, the Indian National Army monument is one of the eleven World War II historic site markers erected in 1995 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the end of World War II.

It stands on the site of the original memorial- dedicated to an unknown soldier from the Indian National Army (INA)- that was destroyed after the war.

The original monument was built at the Esplanade just before the Japanese surrendered. On July 8, 1945, Bose laid its foundation stone at the Esplanade. The words inscribed were the motto of the INA: Unity (Etihaad), Faith (Etmad) and Sacrifice (Kurbani).

When British forces returned to Singapore in 1945, the Head of Southeast Asia Command, Lord Mountbatten, ordered the original Memorial to be demolished.

Meanwhile, Jaishankar is notably on an official visit to Singapore, the Philippines and Malaysia at the invitation of his counterparts, according to an official release of the Ministry of External Affairs.

The visit of the EAM spanning five days from March 23-27 will focus on enhancing bilateral relations with the three countries and will provide an opportunity for engagement on regional issues of mutual concern.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor