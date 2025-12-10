Jaishankar calls Italy 'one of India's closest partners' as both nations push joint initiative against terror financing

New Delhi [India], December 10 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held bilateral talks with Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, describing Italy as "one of India's closest partners" and reaffirming the two countries' joint commitment to countering terror financing.

In his opening remarks in New Delhi, Jaishankar also thanked Italy for its support after last month's terror incident in the capital. He highlighted the progress made by both sides in strengthening security cooperation.

"I want to thank you also for the message of solidarity from the government of Italy when we had this terror incident last month in New Delhi," Jaishankar said.

The two countries are working together to counter financing of terrorism, leveraging their partnership in the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

"Recently, when our Prime Ministers met in the G20 in Johannesburg, we announced the joint initiative to counter financing on terrorism. That was a very positive step. We work with Italy. We regard you as one of our closest partners in that, including in the FATF, the Financial Action Task Force, " Jaishankar added.

Jaishankar also underlined the growing momentum in India-Italy ties, noting Tajani's frequent visits as a sign of deepening partnership.

"The fact that you come here so often is very welcome for us. It shows a very strong commitment. It has led to a very good relationship between us personally, between our governments," he said. "Our partnership is built on democratic values, it is on respect for civilisation, for culture, for heritage, and our commitment to a stable, secure, and prosperous world."

Further in the meeting, Jaishankar also highlighted his Italian counterpart's meeting with Indian industry leaders scheduled for tomorrow in Mumbai. He expressed hope for productive discussions as both countries advance the Joint Strategic Action Plan for 2025-29. He added that Tajani will also meet Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in Mumbai tomorrow.

"You have come with a business delegation. I'm very happy, tomorrow you'll be meeting Commerce and Industry Minister Goyal in Mumbai. We are really moving forward on the Joint Strategic Action Plan for 2025-29; a big part of it was the economic collaboration. You have taken leadership in moving that. I'm sure you will have very, very good discussions.'"

He also detailed the subjects India hopes to advance under the strategic partnership, emphasising political, defence and regional cooperation.

"Today, I would like to discuss with you political cooperation, defence, maritime security, space - in which you have great interest, culture, critical technologies; see how we can take our strategic action plan forward, how to promote people-to-people ties. I would, of course, also like to discuss a number of regional and global issues - what is happening in the Indo-Pacific. We both have an interest in what we call West Asia, Middle East for you. I would also like to get your assessment on the Ukraine conflict and the diplomacy, which is taking place in that regard. We cooperate very closely in the United Nations and in other formats. So I'm sure we'll have a very good discussion...'"

Tajani arrived in New Delhi earlier in the day for his second visit to India this year, signalling deepening diplomatic engagement between the two nations.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal welcomed him in a post on X, noting that Tajani's programmes in Delhi and Mumbai would further bolster the India-Italy Strategic Partnership.

"Warm welcome to Italy's Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Antonio Tajani, on his arrival in New Delhi. This is his second visit to India this year. His engagements in Delhi and Mumbai will further strengthen the India-Italy Strategic Partnership, Jaiswal wrote on X.

The visit comes amid a series of high-level exchanges between the two countries. On November 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, where both leaders reviewed cooperation in trade, investment, defence, innovation, AI, space and education.

After completing his engagements in Delhi, Tajani will travel to Mumbai on Thursday for meetings aimed at strengthening economic and strategic ties.

