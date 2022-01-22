Jaishankar discusses Afghanistan developments with Qatari Foreign Minister

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar exchanged views on developments relating to Afghanistan with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

Both the counterparts also discussed bilateral, economic and energy cooperation between India and Qatar.

"A good conversation today with DPM and FM of Qatar @MBA_AlThani_. Included an exchange of views on developments relating to Afghanistan. Also spoke on our bilateral, economic and energy cooperation. Look forward to the meeting of our Joint Commission," Jaishankar said in a Tweet.

( With inputs from ANI )

