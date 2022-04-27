Jaishankar discusses food, health security with Madagascar counterpart

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday held a meeting with Madagascar Foreign Minister Richard Randriamandrato and discussed taking forward development partnership between the two countries.

Jaishankar said their talks focused on food and health security, capability building and the digital domain.

"A useful meeting with valued Indian Ocean neighbour, FM @RichardJRand of Madagascar today. Discussed taking forward our development partnership, focusing on food and health security, capability building and the digital domain," Jaishankar tweeted.

Madagascar Foreign Minister also interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the group call on by Foreign Ministers of many countries attending a private geopolitical conclave in New Delhi.

Richard Randriamandrato arrived in India on Monday on his first visit to the country.

Randriamandrato is among the long line of foreign delegates who have landed in New Delhi to participate in a geopolitical conclave in the national capital.

India-Madagascar ties are on an upswing and several MoUs in key areas such as health, education, culture, information, and travel are under finalisation between the two countries.

Madagascar has a large Indian Diaspora from Gujarat and is the largest and most populous island in the Indian Ocean.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor