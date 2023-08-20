Jaishankar hails his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto on 75th year of diplomatic relations

New Delhi [India], August 20 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar extended his greetings to Hungary's Foreign Affairs Minister Peter Szijjarto, the government and the people of Hungary on their National Day on Sunday.

Jaishankar further shared his delight and reaffirmed the commitment to strengthening India-Hungary bonds of friendship.

Taking to his social media handle 'X', formerly known as Twitter, Jaishankar stated, "Warm greetings to FM Peter Szijjarto and the Government and the people of Hungary on their National Day. In this 75th year of diplomatic relations, reaffirm our commitment to deepen bonds of friendship."

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, India and Hungary have enjoyed close and friendly relations since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1948. The relationship has been substantive and multifaceted. Hungarians are extremely grateful to India for India’s role in the 1956 Uprising in Hungary.

