Jaishankar holds meeting with counterparts from China, Russia, Uzbekistan on sidelines of SCO meet in Goa

Panaji (Goa) [India], May 5 : External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from China, Russia and Uzbekistan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Orgsation (SCO) meeting here.

The two-day-long meeting of Foreign Ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Orgsation (SCO) member states began in Goa on Thursday. India hosted a cultural event on Thursday evening ahead of the main meeting on Friday.

Jaishankar and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held bilateral talks on the sidelines of the SCO meeting in Goa. The two leaders reviewed bilateral, global and multilateral cooperation between the two countries.

"Comprehensive review of our bilateral, global and multilateral cooperation with FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia. Appreciated Russia's support for India's SCO presidency. Also discussed issues pertaining to G20 and BRICS, " Jaishankar said.

Russian Foreign Ministry said in the statement that a confidential exchange of views took place on the main issues of bilateral relations, including the schedule of upcoming contacts, as well as topical issues on the global and regional agenda

It said the two leaders appreciated the dynamics of cooperation in key areas of the especially privileged strategic partnership between the two nations.

"The intention was confirmed to strengthen coordination activities to develop common approaches within the framework of interaction at the most important international platforms, including the SCO, BRICS , the UN and the G20," the statement said.

Russian Foreign Minister arrived at Goa's Dabolim airport on Thursday. This is his second visit to India this year. He had attended the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting in New Delhi this March.

S Jaishankar also held a meeting with Chinese counterpart Qin Gang. The discussions focussed on resolving outstanding issues and ensuring "peace and tranquillity" in the border areas.

"A detailed discussion with State Councillor and FM Qin Gang of China on our bilateral relationship. Focus remains on resolving outstanding issues and ensuring peace and tranquillity in the border areas. Also discussed SCO, G20 and BRICS," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

It is the second time that the Chinese Foreign Minister is on a visit to India this year.

Jaishankar also met Uzbekistan counterpart Bakhtiyor Saidov on the sidelines of SCO Foreign Ministers meeting and expressed confidence that the bilateral partnership will continue to grow in different domains.

"Welcomed FM Bakhtiyor Saidov of Uzbekistan on his first visit to India in this capacity. Appreciated Uzbekistan's strong support for India's SCO presidency. Also recognized our long-standing multilateral cooperation. Confident our bilateral partnership in different domains will continue to grow," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who is in Goa for the SCO meeting, held a bilateral meeting Lavrov.

Russian Foreign Ministry in the statement said the parties discussed the current state of Russian-Pakist relations, regional and international issues, and exchanged views on the situation in Afghstan.

"The two leaders appreciated the interaction between Russia and Pakistan on the world stage, including at multilateral platforms like the UN and the SCO."

Lavrov also met his Chinese counterpart on the sidelines of the SCO meeting.

Sergey Lavrov and Qin Gang discussed issues related to the implementation of the agreements reached during the meeting held between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Moscow in March.

A Russian Foreign Ministry statement said that a number of topical topics on the bilateral agenda were considered, including individual projects of cooperation in practical areas." The two leaders appreciated the dynamics of the development of ties between Russia and China.

The two leaders exchanged assessments of the current state and prospects for further development of the activities of the Shanghai Cooperation Orgsation, according to a Russian Foreign Ministry statement. They welcomed the collective efforts of the Member States to maintain peace and stability in Eurasia.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar held a bilateral meeting with the Secretary General of Shanghai Cooperation Orgsation (SCO), Zhang Ming.

The theme for India's chairmanship of SCO in 2023 is 'Secure-SCO'.

Shanghai Cooperation Orgzation (SCO) is an intergovernmental orgsation established in 2001. The SCO has India, Russia, China, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan as its members. India took over the rotating presidency of the SCO at the summit held in Samarkand in 2022.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor