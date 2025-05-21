Jaishankar meets Danish Minister Bodskov, explores new cooperation possibilities

New Delhi [India], May 21 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Morten Bodskov, the Danish Minister for Industry, Business and Financial Affairs, in Copenhagen on Wednesday.

Both ministers discussed deepening existing areas of cooperation and exploring new possibilities.

Jaishankar shared pictures of the meeting and wrote, "I was Pleased to meet Minister for Industry, Business and Financial Affairs Morten Bodskov in Copenhagen today. We discussed deepening existing areas of cooperation and exploring new possibilities."

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar held talks with Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, where he condemned terrorism.

The two discussed the need to combat terrorism resolutely.

In a post on X, he said, "Appreciate the telecon with FM Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani of Bahrain. Discussed the challenge posed by terrorism and the need to combat it resolutely."

Further, Jaishankar also extended his greetings to Montenegro on their Independence Day.

Jaishankar also shared an old picture of himself with Montenegro Foreign Minister Ervin Ibrahimovic.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Warm greetings to DPM & FM Ervin Ibrahimovic, the Government and the people of Montenegro on their Independence Day. Deeply value our friendship and cooperation."

The two leaders earlier met on the sidelines of the 79th UNGA (United Nations General Assembly) in New York on September 27, 2024.

"Nice to meet DPM & FM Ervin Ibrahimovic of Montenegro today on the sidelines of UNGA 79. Our conversation focused on advancing cooperation in business, health, and tourism," Jaishankar stated.

Jaishankar arrived in Denmark on Wednesday after concluding a successful two-day official visit to the Netherlands from May 19 to 20.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen received the EAM, and key discussions focused on advancing the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership. This underscored both nations' commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation and addressing global challenges.

"Thank PM Mette Frederiksen for warmly receiving me in Copenhagen this evening. Conveyed the personal greetings of PM Narendra Modi. Thank Denmark for its solidarity and support in combating terrorism. Value PM Frederiksen's guidance to take forward our Green Strategic Partnership

EAM Jaishankar is on an official visit to the Netherlands, Denmark, and Germany from May 19 to 24.

