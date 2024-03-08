Jaishankar meets Japanese PM Kishida, discusses advancements in strategic partnership

Tokyo [Japan], March 8 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday and discussed advancements in strategic partnership between the two nations.

In a post on X, Jaishankar conveyed the warm greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kishida as he concluded his three-day visit (March 6-8) to Japan.

"Honoured to call on Japanese PM @kishida230 as I conclude my visit to Tokyo. Conveyed warm greetings from PM @narendramodi," said Jaishankar in the post.

During the meeting, Jaishankar apprised PM Kishida of the progress made in the Foreign Ministers Strategic Dialogue between the two nations. The dialogue reflects the ongoing commitment to strengthening the global and special strategic partnership shared by India and Japan.

"Apprised him of the progress made in the Foreign Ministers Strategic Dialogue. Value his guidance on the further strengthening of our Global and Special Strategic Partnership," Jaishankar also said in his post.

Prior to meeting Kishida, the EAM met with former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who currently serves as the Chairman of the Japan-India Association.

EAM Jaishankar expressed his pleasure at the meeting and commended Suga's impactful leadership in advancing the bilateral relationship between India and Japan, as well as their collaborative efforts within the Quad.

"Pleasure to meet former PM Yoshihide Suga, now Chairman of the Japan India Association. His leadership was impactful in advancing India-Japan ties as well as the Quad. Count on his continued support for these endeavours," said Jaishankar in the post.

Jaishankar was in Japan to attend the 16th India-Japan Foreign Minister's Strategic Dialogue. Before this, he visited South Korea, where he met the top leaders during his stay.

