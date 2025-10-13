Jaishankar meets Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa

New Delhi [India], October 13 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday called on Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa and lauded his "warm sentiments" on advancing the strategic partnership between the countries.

Jaishankar expressed confidence that the talks between Ukhnaa and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will chart a forward-looking course for the next decade of bilateral friendship.

"An honour to call on President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa of Mongolia as he begins his State visit to India. Appreciate his warm sentiments on advancing, as spiritual neighbours and Global South members, our strategic partnership. Confident that his talks with PM Narendra Modi tomorrow will chart a forward-looking course for the next decade of our friendship," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, Ukhnaa arrived in Delhi on a four-day state visit. He was received at the airport by Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol.

"Reinforcing the deep civilizational bonds between our countries. President Mr. Khurelsukh Ukhnaa of Mongolia has arrived in New Delhi on a State Visit to India. He was accorded a Guard of Honour and ceremonial welcome at the airport. Warmly received by MoS Civil Aviation Mr. Murlidhar Mohol," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

Ukhnaa is being accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising Cabinet Ministers, Members of Parliament, senior officials, business leaders, and cultural representatives.

This is Ukhnaa's first visit to India in his capacity as Head of State of Mongolia.

Diplomatic relations between India and Mongolia were established in 1955. Over the past seven decades, the two countries have developed a close and multifaceted partnership, anchored in shared cultural and spiritual links and democratic values. The partnership spans across sectors such as defence and security, parliamentary exchanges, development partnership, energy, mining, information technology, education, healthcare, and cultural cooperation.

