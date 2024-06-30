Jaishankar meets Qatar PM to strengthen New Delhi-Doha ties, discuss regional issues

Doha [Qatar], June 30 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, in Doha and the two held talks on strengthening bilateral ties across various sectors and addressing key regional challenges.

During his day-long official visit, Jaishankar conveyed warm greetings and wishes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to The Amir, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Prime Minister Al Thani.

He underscored the robust nature of the India-Qatar relationship, emphasizing cooperation in political, trade, investment, energy, technology, culture, and people-to-people exchanges.

"We reviewed our bilateral relationship focusing on political, trade, investment, energy, technology, culture and people to people ties," said Jaishankar in a post on X.

The discussions also delved into regional and global issues of mutual concern. Jaishankar expressed appreciation for the insights shared by Prime Minister Al Thani on the Gaza situation, reflecting the depth of dialogue between the two nations on pressing international matters.

"Exchanged views on regional and global issues. Appreciate his sharing insights on the Gaza situation," Jaishankar's post also said.

Looking forward, Jaishankar expressed optimism for further enhancing India-Qatar relations and continuing a constructive dialogue on areas of mutual interest.

"Look forward to the further enhancement of India-Qatar relations and continued dialogue on issues of mutual interest," he added.

"India and Qatar share historic and friendly relations marked by regular exchange of high-level visits. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Qatar on 14-15 February 2024 and held discussions with Qatar's Amir H.H. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani," the MEA said in a release earlier.

Jaishankar's visit to the Gulf nation will enable both sides to review various aspects of bilateral relations including political, trade, investment, energy, security, cultural, and people-to-people as well as the regional and international issues of mutual interest.

