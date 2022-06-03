Jaishankar, Slovak counterpart review bilateral cooperation, discuss Ukraine conflict

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday reviewed bilateral cooperation with Slovakia Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok and identified areas for further growth of bilateral ties.

Jaishanakar, who is the first Indian Foreign Minister to visit Slovakia, said he valued Korcok's insights on Europe's views about global politics and their conversation on Ukraine was particularly useful.

"Was warmly welcomed by FM @IvanKorcok as the first Indian Foreign Minister to visit Slovakia. Reviewed our bilateral cooperation and identified the areas of further growth. Committed to materialising that through continuing interactions," Jaishanakar said in a tweet.

"Valued his insights on Europe's views about global politics. Our conversation on Ukraine was particularly useful," he added.Earlier today, Jaishankar met members of the Indian community in Slovakia.

Jaishankar is paying an official visit to Slovakia and the Czech Republic from June 2 to 6. During his visit to Bratislava, Jaishankar also called on Eduard Heger, Prime Minister of Slovakia.

"Thank PM of Slovak Republic @eduardheger for meeting me this morning. Conveyed PM @narendramodi's greetings and our appreciation for support during Operation Ganga. Discussed the expansion of our political, economic and defence cooperation," the External Affairs Minister said in a tweet.

He attended the GLOBSEC 2022 Forum today and spoke on the topic 'Taking Friendship to the Next Level: Allies in the Indo-Pacific Region'.During his visit to the Czech Republic from June 4 to 6, EAM will hold discussions with Jan Lipavsky, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic. The discussions will provide an opportunity for a comprehensive review of our bilateral cooperation. The Czech Republic will be taking over the EU Presidency from July 1, 2022.

In addition to meeting the political leadership of the two countries, EAM will also interact with a cross-section of the diaspora, including Indian students in Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

India has traditionally enjoyed close and friendly ties with both Slovakia and the Czech Republic. EAM's visit will impart further momentum to bilateral relations with the two Central European countries.

( With inputs from ANI )

