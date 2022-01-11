Jaishankar speaks with Cambodian Foreign Minister, discusses India-ASEAN relations

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn on Monday and discussed India-Association of South East Asian Nations relations (ASEAN) and the current situation in Myanmar.

"Spoke to DPM and FM Prak Sokhonn of Cambodia. Discussed India ASEAN relations, Mekong-Ganga Cooperation, and the situation in Myanmar. Will work closely with Cambodia in its capacity as ASEAN Chair," Jaishankar tweeted.

The External Affairs Minister's conversation with Prak Sokhonn assumes significance as Prime Minister of Cambodia Hun Sen visited Myanmar on January 7, the first foreign leader to visit Myanmar since the generals seized power almost a year.

Cambodia at present holds the rotating chair of ASEAN.

( With inputs from ANI )

