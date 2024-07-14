Jaishankar thanks outgoing foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra for his contributions as tenure ends

New Delhi [India], July 14 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar thanked outgoing Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra for his dedication and contributions in the field of foreign policy and national security, as his tenure ended on Saturday.

EAM Jaishankar thanked Vinay Kwatra for helping strategize and execute many key policies in the last decade.

Jaishankar wished the outgoing Foreign Secretary the best for his future endeavours.

"Thank outgoing Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra for his dedication and many contributions in the field of foreign policy and national security. Particularly in the last decade, he has helped strategize and execute so many of our key policies. Wish him well in his future endeavours," EAM Jaishankar said in a post on X.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1812485243246670077

Vikram Misri, who is currently serving as the Deputy National Security Adviser, has been appointed as India's new Foreign Secretary.

The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) approved the proposal made by the Ministry of External Affairs for appointing Vikram Misri as the next Foreign Secretary, succeeding Vinay Mohan Kwatra as Foreign Secretary.

Misri's tenure as Foreign Secretary will begin on July 15 as the extension granted to Kwatra ended on July 14.

Kwatra had been given a six-month extension in March this year.

Misri, 59, has the unique honour of having served as private secretary to three Prime Ministers - Inder Kumar Gujral in 1997, Manmohan Singh in 2012, and Narendra Modi in 2014.

Born in Srinagar, Misri was India's ambassador to China and played a significant part in discussions between India and China following the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes that resulted from the actions of the Chinese military in Eastern Ladakh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor