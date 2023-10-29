Jaishankar to embark on official visit to Portugal, Italy on Oct 31

New Delhi [India], October 29 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is all set to embark on an official visit to Portugal and Italy from October 31 to November 3, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

During the visit to Portugal, EAM will hold discussions with his counterpart, Foreign Minister Joao Gomes Cravinho, on the entire range of bilateral relations and on regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest.

Jaishankar will remain in Portugal for two days, that is from October 31 to November 1.

Notably, India and Portugal have growing and mutually beneficial relations in all spheres, which have strengthened over time. He is expected to meet the Portuguese leadership, members of the Portugal-India Parliamentary Friendship Group, and the Indo-Portuguese and Indian communities in Portugal, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Following his Portugal visit, the External Affairs Minister will travel to Italy on a bilateral visit from November 2-3.

During his visit, EAM will meet his counterpart, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, Minister of Defence and Minister for 'Made in Italy'. He is also expected to meet the top leadership of the country.

According to the MEA release, he will be addressing the Joint Session of the Senate's External Affairs and Defence Commission, and EU Affairs Commission and the India-Italy Parliamentary Friendship Group, and will hold a meeting with the members of Indian community.

India and Italy enjoy friendly and cordial relations and multifaceted bilateral cooperation. The relationship was elevated to 'Strategic Partnership' during the state visit of the Prime Minister of Italy in March this year.

