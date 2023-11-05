James Blunt lashes out at Noel Gallagher, calls him 'coward'

Los Angeles, Nov 5 After slamming 'Hello' singer Adele, chart topping singer James Blunt has now turned his anger and condemnation on fellow singers Noel Gallagher and Damon Albarn.

The 49-year-old 'You're Beautiful' hitmaker stunned fans this week when he hit out at 35-year-old Adele to blast her for cancelling live performance dates at the last minute - particularly taking aim at the fact that she cancelled her Las Vegas residency dates when fans were on planes and flying in from all over the world to see her, reports 'Mirror.co.uk'.

Now James has turned his ire on Oasis star Noel, 56, and Blur frontman Damon, 55.

As per 'Mirror.co.uk', taking aim at Noel, James said he was unimpressed when the 'Don’t Look Back In Anger' singer lashed out at him in 2006 when he was planning to buy a house in Ibiza next to him - and Noel announced he would be selling his holiday home as he didn't want to stay next door to James knowing he would be making "terrible music".

However, James claims to have had the last laugh as he claims property prices increased once Noel left the area.

Opening up to Kathy Burke on her 'Where There’s A Will There’s A Wake' podcast, James said: “I do actually bump into Noel at various places and he only says these things behind your back. To your face he’s a coward. He said he couldn’t have me writing my s***** songs just down the road from him."

James added: “It was really weird when he left, house prices just rocketed". The former army captain then went on to claim that 'Charmless Man' singer Damon once refused to have a photograph alongside him.

James cast his mind back to an appearance on the long-running BBC music show, 'Later with Jools Holland', when the alleged incident took place. James said: “He’s a lovely chap I’m sure, but he didn’t want me. They get all the musicians to have the photo of the episode and everyone gets the photo and that photo is put up on the wall of the studio, the Jools Holland studio. And for some reason he didn’t want me in the photo. So I was kept in the dressing room while they took that photo."

