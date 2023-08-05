Jamie Foxx deletes recent social media after it was called out for being 'anti-semitic'

Los Angeles, August 5 Hollywood star Jamie Foxx raised a lot of eyebrows this time with his cryptic post about ‘fake friends’ on his Instagram story. It was unknown earlier who or what exactly the actor was referring to, but now the post has been bashed publicly as people have called it a very ‘anti-Semitic’ post, causing Foxx to delete it.

The ‘Django Unchained’ actor had posted the following story in bold letters: “They killed this dude name Jesus… what do you think they’ll do to you?” running the hashtag #’Fake Friends’ as people in the Jewish circle have deemed it anti-Semitic.

Jennifer Aniston had earlier liked the post but the resulting public backlash has caused her to withdraw her like, and has now slammed Foxx. Talking to Instagram, the ‘Friends’ actress wrote: “This really makes me sick. I did not “like” this post on purpose or by accident. I want to make it clear to my friends and anyone hurt by this showing in their feed – I do NOT support any form of Anti-Semitism. And I truly don’t tolerate HATE of any kind. Period.”

Jews in the US, Europe and Israel have accused the actor of collectively putting the blame of killing Jesus Christ on all Jews, therefore accusing the entire community of deicide.

Some others have mocked Foxx saying that he has gone all Kanye West on them, as West too has been called out for his anti-Semitic remarks made in 2022 when he expressed his admiration for Adolf Hitler and how he protected Germans in Nazi Germany, as well as denying the Holocaust.

Following this, West had received a lot of backlash with major brands owned by Jews slamming him and a massive loss in ticket sales for his concerts in North America.

Jamie Foxx so far has not issued any reply whatsoever, though some are doubting whether the post even came from Foxx at all because of its extremely cryptic phrasing. But the actor’s strong Baptist background does not help his case much.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor