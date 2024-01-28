Jan 25 to be celebrated as Baloch Genocide Day: Committee

Balochistan [Pakistan], January 28 : The Baloch Yakjeethi Committee has declared January 25 as Baloch Genocide Day, as on this day, over 200 bodies of Baloch missing persons were found in the Tootak area of Khuzdar.

All the deceased individuals were those of missing persons who had been abducted by security forces and death squads at various times.

"On this day, more than 200 bodies of Baloch missing persons were discovered in the Tootak area of Khuzdar. All the deceased individuals were those of missing persons who had been abducted by security forces and death squads at various times," the Baloch Yakjeethi Committee shared a post on social media 'X'.

The Baloch Yakjeethi Committee declares January 25 as Baloch Genocide Day. On this day, more than 200 bodies of Baloch missing persons were discovered in the Tootak area of Khuzdar. All the deceased individuals were those of missing persons who had been abducted by security… pic.twitter.com/lKm8YArkte— Baloch Yakjehti Committee (@BalochYakjehtiC) January 27, 2024

An official symbol of the alleged Baloch genocide was also shared by the committee.

However, they added that a detailed statement will be shared soon.

"Official Symbol of Baloch Genocide. 25th January is officially marked as the Day of Baloch Genocide by Baloch Yakjehti Committee. A Detailed Statement will be shared soon," another post by the Baloch Yakjeethi Committee read.

The Baloch Yakjeethi Committee successfully concluded the historical and one of the largest Jalsas in the history of Balochistan on Friday in Shaal against the alleged genocidal policies of Pakistan, according to reports.

The state's hands have been strengthened to continue its repressive policies against the Baloch nation due to the lack of seriousness on the part of the international community, the committee stated.

"Balochistan has long been under the brutal suppression of state forces, and due to the lack of seriousness on the part of the international community and their silence, the state's hands have been strengthened to continue its repressive policies against the Baloch nation," it said.

However, in the fifth phase of the movement, the Baloch Yakjeethi Committee called for a Jalsa in Shaal after returning from Islamabad, where they were beaten up, tortured, harassed, and mishandled by law enforcement and police.

Children and women were put behind bars and forcibly handled and the lack of seriousness in dialogue on the issue of Baloch missing persons led to the disarming of the CTD (Counter Terrorism Department), which has been involved in multiple fake encounters targeting several youths.

Significantly, the movement against the Baloch Genocide began two months ago in Turbat, where a 13-day sit-in in Kech wasn't taken seriously by the state. Then, a march was started from Kech to Quetta and from Quetta to Islamabad.

Accusing the state of making false claims about the missing persons, the Baloch activist group posted on X, "Throughout these two months, the state's response has been arrogant, and continuous false allegations on the missing persons who are illegally detained in the state's torture cells."

With little or no progress in talks with the state, the committee ended the sit-in in Islamabad and started the fifth phase of the movement.

"With the continuous lack of progress in dialogue, the Baloch Yakjeethi Committee ended the sit-in in Islamabad and started the fifth phase of the movement, which includes highlighting human rights abuses, mobilizing the nation against state injustices in Balochistan, and continuing the struggle for the safe recovery of Baloch missing persons and to stop the Baloch Genocide, which has been ongoing for the last two decades," it added.

The Jalsa started with the Baloch national anthem, for which thousands of Baloch people from across Balochistan travelled to Shaal, ensuring their presence and support for the Baloch movement, which, they said, will continue until the state ends its genocidal policies in Balochistan.

The victims of the alleged enforced disappearances were present at the Jalsa and shared their experiences in the march and the state's response.

Human rights activist Mahrang Baloch, addressing the participants at the Jalsa, said the Baloch community has faced the state's brutalities for many years but has chosen the path of resistance.

"She asked the nation to continue the resistance against the current brutalities and encouraged Baloch women to actively participate in politics for a stronger impact,' the committee said.

Mahrang, while addressing the youth, stressed the need to remember the torture inflicted on women in Islamabad over the years and vowed to continue the resistance against the 'Baloch genocide'.

"Other speakers included Sammi Baloch, who has been part of the movement for the last two months. She expressed deep concerns and disappointment for Islamabad, as it continues to disappoint families and treat Baloch people like slaves," the committee stated.

Shah Ji, an important participant in the movement, also encouraged the 'Baloch nation' to continue the struggle against the state's alleged brutalities.

Professor Manzor Baloch and the leader of the PTM, Noor Bacha, also shared their thoughts on the Jalsa, exhorting the 'nation' to follow the path of resistance chosen by the Baloch nation to stop the state from committing more crimes in Balochistan.

"National support for our cause and movement must open the eyes of the international community so that it can act to save the lives of Baloch people from state brutalities," the Committee added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor