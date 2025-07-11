Japan-backed report highlights Pakistan's education crisis: 25 million children out of school

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 11 : Pakistan is grappling with an alarming education crisis, with over 25.37 million children aged 5-16 out of school, according to Dawn News. In a country where access to quality education remains a persistent challenge, non-formal education (NFE) has emerged as a critical lifeline for millions.

As reported by Dawn, the latest data comes from the "Pakistan's Non-Formal Education Report 2023-24," launched at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU). The report was developed by the Pakistan Institute of Education (PIE) in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Federal Education Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, who attended the launch, underscored the urgency of the issue. He stated that the COVID-19 pandemic and recent natural disasters, such as floods, had significantly worsened the situation. He described the report as a vital tool for developing targeted policies and praised it for shedding light on a neglected segment of the education sector.

According to Dawn News, the report recommends the expansion of Accelerated Learning Programs (ALPs), especially ALP (Middle-Tech) models, which boast 70% retention rates and offer both academic and vocational training. It also stresses the need to address regional disparities, improve adult literacy, and strengthen data collection and utilisation.

Dawn noted that Pakistan currently operates 35,427 NFE centres, serving over 1.29 million learners, marking a 20% increase in enrolment from the previous year.

Siddiqui announced that the Federal Non-Formal Education Policy 2025 and the National Action Plan for NFE 2025 are both in development. He emphasised the need for data-driven policy, noting that a functioning Education Management Information System (EMIS) is key to improving governance and access.

He also shared plans to introduce a standardised assessment system for NFE teachers and implement a comprehensive management framework to bring out-of-school children back into classrooms.

Siddiqui called on all stakeholders to utilise the data presented in the report to improve educational planning and outreach.

However, despite repeated promises and the involvement of international partners like Japan, Pakistan continues to demonstrate a chronic inability to prioritise education as a national imperative. While officials deliver polished speeches and announce future policies, millions of children remain trapped in a cycle of poverty and illiteracy, abandoned by a system riddled with neglect, mismanagement, and political apathy.

Public education in Pakistan continues to be poorly funded, inadequately regulated, and mostly out of reach, particularly for girls and children from marginalised communities.

This deepening crisis proves that Pakistan's failure to educate its children is not just a policy gap; it is a national betrayal sustained by decades of state neglect.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor