Japan, Ethiopia to work together for restoring Black Sea Grain Deal

Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], August 8 : Following a one-on-one discussion with Ethiopia's deputy prime minister, Japan's foreign minister expressed hope that his country and Ethiopia will cooperate on the revival of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, according to Voice of America (VOA).

“Japan deplores the termination of the Black Sea Grain Initiative by Russia, and Japan hopes to work together with Ethiopia towards the resumption of the initiative,” Hayashi said, according to VOA.

Since the start of the Black Sea grain deal, which took effect in July 2022, the United Nations has overseen the export of more than 262 metric tons of wheat to Ethiopia.

Climate shocks that brought about severe droughts and conflict in Ethiopia have put over 20 million people in need of food assistance.

Hayashi also talked about the Japanese government’s support of the peace deal that ended the war in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, VOA reported.

“I mentioned Japan’s support for the implementation of the peace agreement signed between the Ethiopian government and the TPLF [Tigray People’s Liberation Front] and stated that Japan would give serious consideration to further cooperation toward the implementation of this agreement,” he said.

Demeke, who also serves as Ethiopia’s foreign minister, said the two had a productive discussion on issues of mutual interest, VOA reported.

“In our talks, we pledged to deepen our partnership in the political, economic and social sectors," Demeke said.

"In particular, we renewed our commitment to strengthen our investment, trade and development cooperation,” he added.

The Japanese foreign minister's stop in Ethiopia wrapped up a six-nation tour of Southwest Asia and Africa.

