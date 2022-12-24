Japan lawmakers to visit Taiwan next week

Japan's parliamentarian delegation will visit Taiwan on Monday and will meet President Tsai Ing-wen and other top officials during the four-day visit, Focus Taiwan reported citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

Japan's ruling party Liberal Democratic Party delegation will meet with Tsai, Vice President Lai Ching-te, Premier Su Tseng-chang, and Legislative Yuan Speaker You Si-Kun to discuss bilateral relations between Taiwan and Japan.

The delegation will be led by parliamentarian Hiroshige Seko, who currently serves as secretary-general of the LDP in the House of Councillors in the Japanese Diet.

According to Focus Taiwan, the delegation will consist of 11 parliamentarians who were part of the LDP faction led by Shinzo Abe, the longest-serving Japanese prime minister who was assassinated in early July while campaigning in Nara.

The delegation will also pay respects to former Taiwan President Lee Teng-hui at a military cemetery in New Taipei, where the late president was buried, as well as visit a memorial to Abe in Kaohsiung, before departing on December 29.

Earlier, in August, two Liberal Democratic Party politicians visited Taiwan from August 22-24 and met President Tsai Ing-wen. They discussed improving defence mechanisms with the US, and share views on the live-fire military exercise carried out by China.

Furuya Keiji, Chairman of the Japan-ROC Diet Members' Consultative Council, and the council's secretary general, Kihara Minoru met with Vice President Lai Ching-te, Premier Su Tseng-chang, Legislative Speaker You Hsi-kun, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, and Taiwan-Japan Relations Association Chair Su Jia-chyuan.

The two also stopped by the Wuzhi Mountain Military Cemetery to pay respects to the late former President Lee Teng-hui, reported Taiwan News.

At a time when authoritarian states intend to invade and expand abroad, cause regional tensions, and challenge the fundamental international order, democracies should unite to defend the shared values of freedom and democracy, MOFA said.

Taiwan and Japan both belong to the global democratic camp and have a close friendship, the foreign ministry said, adding that Furuya and Kihara's visit will help deepen substantive cooperation between Taiwan and Japan, reported Taiwan News.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor