Japan produces quality seafood for global market

Sushi and Sashimi, which are important Japanese dishes, have become popular worldwide. Japan is surrounded by sea on all sides, which has made seafood and seaweed staple ingredients.

Because the seafood culture is extremely popular in Japan, marketing and manufacturing of processed marine products along with the entire fishery industry have developed in Japan.

Crab is amongst the most popular seafood ingredients in Japan and is enjoyed by most tourists and locals in Japan. For this, the preservation and processing of crab meat to keep the crabs fresh becomes necessary.

Noriaki Nakamura of Tsukiji Kanisho said, "I import crab from all over the world, process and sell them in Japan. In particular, crab is the most expensive to sell at the end of the year. But the price of crabs has dropped this year, so I think it will be interesting. The raft for fish farming has a solar panel and camera."

By using this application, fishermen can check the image of the fishing ground, and data such as tide level and oxygen concentration to help their business.

Moreover, Hidehiro Sekoguchi of ISE noted, "We are thinking of extending its overseas, and we are already using it for fish farming in Indonesia. So I'm hoping it'll be a system that can be used in a variety of countries."

Marine Eco-Label aims to protect the environment of marine resources from various angles. It follows Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) guidelines and acts as an international standard scheme. The products of the certified company are labelled.

Naoya Kakizoe from Marine Eco-Label Japan Council highlighted, "I think seafood is the most important food for people. The reason is that they have been catching natural fish. In that sense, human food is essential. In order to ensure the continuous eating of fish for future generations, we have developed this MEL system. Its rule stipulates that we should protect the ecosystem and our resources."

Japan's fishery industry is changing by its global awareness of the environment, communication, and digital technology utilising the Internet of Things (IoT).

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor