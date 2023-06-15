Japan signs USD 2.9 million deal with UNHCR for Rohingya support

Dhaka [Bangladesh], June 15 : Japan has pledged to provide approximately USD 2.9 million (JPY 391 million) to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to assist Rohingya refugees living in Bangladesh, Dhaka Tribune reported.

The United Nations refugee agency said that a deal has been signed between Japan and Bangladesh "to ensure that crucial lifesaving support in the form of humanitarian assistance and protection is continued for the Rohingya refugees in Cox's Bazar and on Bhasan Char."

UNHCR Bangladesh Representative Johannes van der Klaauw and the Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori signed the document from the respective sides in Dhaka, as per Dhaka Tribune.

"The contribution by Japan will ensure that UNHCR is able to continue delivering lifesaving assistance in Cox's Bazar in the form of shelter and non-food items such as sleeping mats, blankets and soap. The funds will allow UNHCR to repair shelters and infrastructure such as drains, bridges, pathways, stairs, retaining walls and stabilizing slopes," the UNHCR said.

Johannes Van Der Klaauw said, "Support from Japan comes at a crucial time when Rohingya refugees are once again trying to rebuild their lives after Cyclone Mocha and recent fires that have ravaged various sections of the camps. This additional funding will help provide necessary shelter materials to allow us to build back better and protect refugees from further risks, notably the most vulnerable among the women and children," according to Dhaka Tribune.

Dhaka Tribune is a Bangladeshi English-language daily newspaper based in the country's capital city, Dhaka.

Meanwhile on Bhasan Char, the UNHCR said, Japan's contribution will support UNHCR's efforts to carry out community-led projects and improvements for refugee protection, for instance by increasing accessibility to services for persons with disabilities.

Ambassador Iwama expressed his hope that the support from the government of Japan would improve the living conditions of both Rohingya and host communities.

"We are pleased to provide USD 2.9 million to UNHCR. We hope that this assistance will strengthen refugee protection including fire prevention through shelter construction and rehabilitation, and site maintenance and development. Japan will continue to work towards sustainable solutions including the support of the repatriation of refugees to Myanmar, and will cooperate with international organisations such as UNHCR, to improve the living conditions of refugees and host communities," said Ambassador Iwama Kiminori.

The US in its "2022 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices," raised concern over human rights violations in China, Pakistan and Myanmar.

In Myanmar, the report relays how the military regime continues to use violence to brutalize civilians and consolidate its control, reportedly killing more than 2,900 people and detaining more than 17,000 since the February 2021 military coup. It also dealt with genocide and crimes against humanity against Rohingya, most of whom are Muslims in Myanmar.

