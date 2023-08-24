Japan to launch new lunar mission on August 26
Published: August 24, 2023
The Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) is gearing up for the launch of Smart Lander or SLIM for investigating the Moon on August 26 - just three days after the scheduled Chandrayaan-3's soft landing. According to media reports, the lander is scheduled to launch as a "ride-share" payload with the XRISM mission on an H2A booster from the Tanegashima Space Center in Japan at 00:34:57 UTC (6:04 am IST).
As the name suggests, SLIM is a small-scale mission that aims to showcase precise lunar landing techniques.If SLIM manages a safe touchdown, it will mark a significant milestone in lunar exploration. It would allow landing spacecraft at desired locations rather than merely where it is convenient.The lander is equipped with high-resolution cameras and an image-processing algorithm that allows it to assess the optimal landing spot based on crater data.