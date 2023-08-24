Japan to launch new lunar mission on August 26

The Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) is gearing up for the launch of Smart Lander or SLIM for investigating the Moon on August 26 - just three days after the scheduled Chandrayaan-3's soft landing. According to media reports, the lander is scheduled to launch as a "ride-share" payload with the XRISM mission on an H2A booster from the Tanegashima Space Center in Japan at 00:34:57 UTC (6:04 am IST).

As the name suggests, SLIM is a small-scale mission that aims to showcase precise lunar landing techniques.If SLIM manages a safe touchdown, it will mark a significant milestone in lunar exploration. It would allow landing spacecraft at desired locations rather than merely where it is convenient.The lander is equipped with high-resolution cameras and an image-processing algorithm that allows it to assess the optimal landing spot based on crater data.