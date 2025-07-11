Japanese Ambassador Keiichi Ono meets Gujarat CM, highlights Japan's intent to deepen ties with state

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 11 : Japan's Ambassador to India, Keiichi Ono, accompanied by Japan's Minister of Economic and Development Affairs, Koyoko Hokugo, paid a courtesy visit to Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar on Friday.

As per an official statement by the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO), during his three-day visit to Gujarat, which included Dholera SIR and meetings with 150 top industrialists in Ahmedabad, the Ambassador highlighted Japan's intent to deepen ties with the state. He also appreciated the State Government's support to over 350 Japanese companies operating in the state.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel stated that Gujarat is like a second home for Japan, offering a supportive environment with Japanese townships, restaurants, and industries.

He also highlighted Japan's active participation in the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, noting that all MoUs signed during the 2017 Indo-Japan Annual Summit in Gandhinagar, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, have been successfully implemented.

The Japanese Ambassador particularly emphasised the role of Dholera SIR in the growth of semiconductor industries, expressing Japan's commitment to leveraging its expertise in this sector for Gujarat's benefit. Many Japanese semiconductor companies are eager to invest in Dholera. In this regard, they requested the Chief Minister that the Government of Gujarat further strengthen the facilities for industrial infrastructure, social infrastructure, and human resource development.

CM Patel stated that the state government gives priority to the semiconductor sector. Not only that, but it is also working with a commitment to provide all the required world-class infrastructure facilities within a defined timeline.

The Ambassador of Japan also shared details about a survey being conducted by Japan's Mizuho Bank in Dholera and Japan's semiconductor parks to explore how the best possible ecosystem for the semiconductor sector can be developed.

Expressing the readiness of the relevant state government departments to cooperate in this survey, the Chief Minister added that the survey will prove useful in building a bright future for semiconductor industries and establishing Gujarat as a semiconductor hub.

Japanese Ambassador Keiichi Ono, while expressing Japan's companies' interest in electric vehicle manufacturing in Gujarat, also advocated for accelerating the Ahmedabad-Mumbai High-Speed Rail Corridor-Bullet Train Project through cooperation during this meeting. He also expressed his intent to further strengthen the bridge of Japan-India-Gujarat relations through trade, industrial, and cultural exchanges.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Minister's Additional Chief Secretary, MK Das, Principal Secretary of Industries, Mamta Verma, and the Chief Minister's Additional Principal Secretary, Avantika Singh and Japan's Honorary Consul in Gujarat, Mukesh Patel.

