Japanese envoy urges Taliban to reopen schools for girls, warns of healthcare crisis

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 11 : Japanese Ambassador in Kabul, Takayoshi Kuromaya, has called on the Taliban government in Afghanistan to reopen schools and universities for girls, particularly in medical fields, warning that the continued ban on women's education threatens the country's healthcare system, TOLO News reported.

"I respectfully urge the de facto authorities to consider allowing girls to return to school, especially in areas such as medicine, nursing, and public health. This is not just a matter of individual opportunity, it is crucial for national health and well-being. Supporting girls' education strengthens the entire society. It builds a healthier, more resilient Afghanistan," Kuromiya said at an event highlighting Japan's support for Afghanistan's healthcare sector, according to TOLO News.

With universities closed to women, many girls have turned to private institutes, hoping to continue their education. However, even these alternatives have been shut down for female students, TOLO News reported.

Tahmina, a midwifery student, said, "We went through the Kankor exam with all its difficulties. We studied for a year, but then our university was shut down, which brought us a lot of depression. Still, we tried and went to private institutes, but they were closed to us as well."

Marsal, another midwifery student, appealed directly to the Taliban-led government, "My request from the Islamic Emirate is this: we followed all your instructionswe wore hijab, we wore burqas. Now we ask that the doors of schools and universities be reopened to girls so they can pursue their dreams."

These students stressed that access to education, especially in medical fields, is not only vital for their personal futures but also essential for the broader health of Afghan society, particularly for women and children in remote areas.

Women's rights activists have echoed these concerns, warning of long-term damage to society if the educational restrictions remain.

Tafsir Siyahposh, a women's rights activist, as reported by TOLO News, said, "Education is the most vital need in Afghan society today. If the mothers of tomorrow are uneducated, how can we claim to have a bright future for our beloved country, Afghanistan? Today, it is essential that the doors of schools and universities be reopened and that these growing restrictions be reduced."

Despite increasing domestic and international calls to restore educational access for girls, the Islamic Emirate has not issued any new statements indicating a shift in policy. The Taliban has consistently maintained that education for girls remains a domestic issue and has urged other countries and international organisations not to interfere in Afghanistan's internal affairs.

As pressure mounts from students, activists, and the international community, the absence of formal education for Afghan girls continues to raise alarms about the future of public health and social development in the country, TOLO News reported.

