Japanese PM expresses gratitude as India, Japan complete 70 years of diplomatic ties

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday thanked PM Narendra Modi on the completion of 70 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Japan and India and starting a new era of friendship between the two nations.

In a tweet, PM Kishida expressed the hope that on the basis of past achievements, the two countries would move ahead in future.

"Delighted to celebrate this commemorative day with Modi Ji. Together let us walk the road ahead, building on our past achievements," tweeted Kishida in Hindi, in a response to PM Modi.

Seventy years ago today, Japan and India established diplomatic relations and embarked on a new journey of friendship, he added

Taking to Twitter, "The recent visit of my friend PM Kishida @kishida230 to India for the Annual Summit laid out a roadmap for deepening our Special Strategic and Global Partnership in a post-COVID world. I look forward to continue working with PM Kishida to realize that objective," Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said earlier.

"I am happy to see that our ties have deepened in every sphere, whether strategic, economic or people-to-people contacts," Modi tweeted further.

Notably, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida came on a two-day visit to India on March 19-20 for the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi which saw the signing of several agreements on bilateral cooperation between the two countries. This was PM Kishida's first bilateral visit to India.

Further, PM Modi is likely to meet his Japanese counterpart again during the summit of Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) nations which will be held in Tokyo on May 24.

( With inputs from ANI )

