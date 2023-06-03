Japanese PM Fumio Kishida "deeply saddened" over loss of lives in Odisha train accident

Tokyo [Japan], June 3 : Japanese PM Fumio Kishida on Saturday said that he is "saddened" over the loss of lives in the train accident in Odisha and wished speedy recovery for those who were injured. He offered condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the train accident.

"On June 3, Prime Minister KISHIDA sent the condolence message to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the train accident in Odisha, India," read the statement released by the Embassy of Japan in India.

It further said, "I am deeply saddened by the news of the loss of many precious lives and the injuries in the train accident in the State of Odisha. On behalf of the Government of Japan and its people, I would like to express our heartfelt condolences to those who lost their lives and their bereaved families. I also pray for the speedy recovery of those who were injured."

Taking to his Twitter handle, Fumio Kishida stated, "PM Modi @narendramodi, I am deeply saddened by the news of the loss of many precious lives and the injuries in the train accident in the State of Odisha. On behalf of the Government of Japan and people."

In another tweet, he stated, "I would like to express our heartfelt condolences to those who lost their lives and their bereaved families. I also pray for the speedy recovery of those who were injured."

The death toll in the three-way train accident on Friday involving the Bengaluru-Howrah superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and the goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Balasore district has risen to 261, South Eastern Railways said on Saturday.

According to Railway officials, around 1000 people have been injured in the accident. 17 coaches of the two trains derailed and were severely damaged in the accident that took place on Friday evening.

The South Eastern Railway said, "As per the information received till now, there are 261 casualties. Injured passengers have been taken to the Hospitals of Gopalpur, Khantapara, Balasore, Bhadrak and Soro."

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said that the rescue operation in the Odisha triple train mishap that claimed the lives of 261 people has been completed and restoration work has begun.

Vaishnaw who arrived at the incident site in Balasore said that a high-level probe has been initiated and efforts will be taken to ensure that such incidents do not happen in the future. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting over the Odisha train accident in the national capital.

