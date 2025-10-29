Japanese school children visit INS Sahyadri and witness India's rich maritime heritage, cutting-edge indigenous capabilities

Yokosuka [Japan], October 29 : Japanese school children paid a visit to the Indian Navy's indigenous stealth frigate INS Sahyadri during its port call at Yokosuka and learnt about India's rich maritime heritage.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the Indian Navy spokesperson said, "Young minds bridging cultural ties in Japan. During the port call at Yokosuka, school children visited Indian Navy's indigenous stealth frigate INS Sahyadri, gaining valuable insights into India's rich maritime heritage and cutting-edge indigenous capabilities."

Young minds bridging cultural ties in #Japan During the port call at Yokosuka, school children visited #IndianNavy's indigenous stealth frigate #INSSahyadri, gaining valuable insights into India's rich maritime heritage and cutting-edge indigenous capabilities. 🇮🇳-🇯🇵… https://t.co/W3fOALD1K0 pic.twitter.com/mebZEQbi7X — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) October 29, 2025

Earlier on Tuesday, the Navy's indigenously built Shivalik-class guided missile stealth frigate INS Sahyadri received a warm welcome upon its arrival at Sasebo.

The Indian Navy ship, commanded by Captain Rajat Kumar, is participating in the Japan-India Maritime Exercise (JAIMEX-25).

Through a post on X on Tuesday, the Indian Embassy in Tokyo said, "INS Sahyadri arrived at Sasebo to a warm welcome ceremony by JMSDF Sasebo District. Sahyadri, commanded by Capt Rajat Kumar is participating in the Japan-India Maritime Exercise - JAIMEX 25."

As part of the two nations' defence cooperation, INS Sahyadri also made a port call at the Maritime Self-defence Force's Sasebo base in southwest Japan, according to Japan's Kyodo News. After giving its crew a chance to rest and replenish their supplies, the frigate is expected to depart the port in Nagasaki Prefecture on Friday, Kyodo News added in its report.

"The improvement of interoperability between the MSDF and the Indian Navy is essential to realise a free and open Indo-Pacific," said Captain Shingo Asari, who welcomed the Indian ship and its crew, Kyodo News reported.

The Indian and Japanese navies conducted the harbour phase of the Japan-India Maritime Exercise (JAIMEX-25), featuring a series of activities including cross-deck visits, professional interactions and a combined yoga camp that strengthened camaraderie and cooperation between the two forces, the Indian Navy spokesperson said in an official statement on Saturday.

The Indian Navy's indigenously built Shivalik-class guided missile stealth frigate INS Sahyadri participated in the Japan-India Maritime Exercise (JAIMEX-25) held from October 16 to 18 and arrived at Yokosuka Port, Japan, on October 21 for the harbour phase.

According to the Ministry of Defence, before arriving at Yokosuka, INS Sahyadri joined Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) ships Asahi, Oumi and the submarine Jinryu for the sea phase.

The ships conducted advanced anti-submarine warfare and missile defence drills, as well as flying operations and underway replenishment (refuelling and supply operations at sea). These exercises helped improve coordination between the two navies and strengthened cooperation under the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, established in 2014 to promote peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

Commissioned in 2012, INS Sahyadri showcases India's progress in indigenous defence technology and supports the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (Self-Reliant India). The stealth frigate has taken part in several important operational deployments and joint exercises with other countries.

