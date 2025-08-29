"Japan's excellence, India's scale can partner to create Viksit Bharat:" PM Modi

Tokyo [Japan], August 29 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that strong business ties between India and Japan are a vital element in the friendship between the two countries.

He took to his social media platform X to detail his address to the India-Japan Economic Forum in Tokyo, which he said was made special by the presence of his Japanese counterpart.

"Addressed a business event in Tokyo. The presence of Prime Minister Ishiba made this even more special, also indicating the priority we accord to bilateral economic linkages," PM Modi said on X.

He said that he spoke about India's deep economic ties with Japan and also listed areas where cooperation can deepen in the years to come

"Like we did in automobiles, recreate the same magic in batteries, robotics, semiconductors, shipbuilding, nuclear energy." Prime Minister's X post read.

Tech-Talent synergy to power this century's technology revolution. Green energy focus for a better future. Next-gen infrastructure, where Japan's excellence and India's scale can do wonders. Skill development and people-to-people ties."

The Japanese Prime Minister also shared a post on X. "At the Japan-India Economic Forum, I gave a greeting and welcomed the Prime Minister of the Republic of India, Mr. Modi."

Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said that both PM Modi and Shigeru Ishiba addressed the key business forum which also saw participation from CEOs and business leaders from various fields.

PM Modi highlighted the significant potential of India-Japan collaboration in cutting edge technologies, manufacturing and investments and human resource exchanges, Jaiswal said.

He also highlighted that Japan's excellence & India's scale together can create a perfect partnership for Make in India & Viksit Bharat.

The MEA spokesperson also outlined the main points of the speech delivered by Prime Minister Modi at the forum.

"Japan's excellence and India's scale are a perfect combination for Make in India and Viksit Bharat," PM Modi said.

In his address, PM Modi also listed areas where both the countries can deepen ties in the times to come.

PM Modi pitched for a partnership in the areas of manufacturing, technology, innovation, green energy, and skill development. He also said that the world is not just watching India but also counting on it.

He echoed Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's remarks at the forum and said, "Japan's excellence and India's scale can create a perfect partnership."

"Be it solar cells or green hydrogen, there are immense possibilities of partnership.An agreement has been signd between India and Japan on Joint Credit Mechanism. Taking advantage of this, cooperation can be done in building a clean and green future," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister further said that over the last decade, India has made unprecedented progress in next generation mobility and logistics infrastructure. Japan's excellence and India's scale can create a perfect partnership.

Further, PM Modi stated that Japan is a tech powerhouse while India is a talent powerhouse. "Japan's technology and India's talent together can lead the tech revolution of this century," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi is visiting Japan from August 29-30 for the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit.

