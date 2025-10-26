Japan's PM Takaichi holds summit call with US President Trump, pledges to strengthen alliance and Indo-Pacific cooperation

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], October 26 : Japan's newly elected Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi held talks with US President Donald Trump and agreed to strengthen the bilateral alliance during their first telephone talks according to the Japanese premier's office.

The telephone call between the two leaders was held on October 25 while attending ASEAN-related Summit meetings in Kuala Lumpur.

The call, which lasted approximately 10 minutes, focused on strengthening bilateral ties and regional cooperation, according to comments posted on the Japanese premier's official website.

Trump offered his congratulations to Takaichi on her assumption of office and stated that "strengthening the Japan-US Alliance is a top priority of Japan's foreign and security policy." The two leaders confirmed that they would cooperate to continue elevating the Japan-US Alliance to new heights.

Takaichi further said that Japan is "an indispensable partner for the US in the Indo-Pacific" and expressed her intention to work together toward realizing a free and open Indo-Pacific (FOIP). She also expressed her respect for President Trump's leadership in achieving the agreement in West Asia, the Japanese premier's official website highlighted.

During the call, Prime Minister Takaichi requested continued understanding and cooperation of the US "for the immediate resolution of the abductions issue."

Both leaders expressed their anticipation for an in-person meeting, with Takaichi stating that she looks forward to welcoming Trump to Japan, while the US President said he looks forward to meeting Prime Minister Takaichi in person.

Trump is scheduled to begin a three-day visit to Japan starting Monday, marking their first in-person discussions, Kyodo News reported, linking the recent telephone talk to the forthcoming bilateral engagement.

This upcoming visit will mark Trump's first trip to Japan in nearly six years. Takaichi, who secured the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's presidential election on October 4, became Japan's first woman prime minister on Tuesday, succeeding Shigeru Ishiba.

During a regular press briefing on Wednesday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said Trump is also expected to meet Emperor Naruhito. "President Trump's visit is an extremely meaningful opportunity to further strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance," Kihara added, noting that Takaichi's administration "sincerely welcomes" the trip, according to Kyodo News.

Takaichi is recognized for her conservative policies and hawkish security views, echoing the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who maintained a close relationship with Trump during his first US term starting in 2017.

Trump, who returned to the White House for a second term in January, last traveled to Japan in 2019 to attend the Group of 20 summit in Osaka. With Takaichi now officially elected Prime Minister by parliament on Tuesday, becoming Japan's first woman leader, the upcoming visit is expected to further solidify US-Japan ties, Kyodo News reported.

Takaichi avoided a runoff with a victory in the first round of voting in the Lower House, garnering 237 votes against Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan leader Yoshihiko Noda's 149, Kyodo News reported.

The official Japanese news agency said that 64-year-old Takaichi won 237 of 465 votes cast in the lower house of Parliament to become Japan's prime minister.

Among the challenges the new prime minister faces are a sluggish economy and the task of uniting the ruling party, which has been rocked by scandals and internal conflicts.

