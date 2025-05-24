JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha visits Rash Behari Bose's memorial in Tokyo, says "delegation made India's future stance clear"

Tokyo [Japan], May 24 : Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, who is leading the multi-party delegation to Japan, visited the memorial of Indian freedom fighter Rash Behari Bose in Tokyo along with other members.

Former External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid and India's Ambassador to Japan, Sibi George, also visited Bose's memorial in Tokyo.

Rash Behari Bose founded the Indian Independence League and was a key organiser of the Ghadar Mutiny. He played a part in the unsuccessful attempt to assassinate the then Indian Viceroy Lord Hardinge in 1912 and later fled to Japan. He was also involved with the Indian National Army.

Speaking withat the memorial site, Sanjay Kumar Jha summarised the delegation's visit to Japan, noting that they had 14-15 meetings here in two days where they interacted with parliamentarians, think tanks, leaders, and the Indian community.

Jha further said that the delegation made India's future stance against terrorism clear, adding that the nation will not tolerate any terrorist activities.

"Our delegation was quite able to put forward its point. Information was also given about Operation Sindoor that our army targeted only the terrorist hideouts with precision, India's future stance was made clear that if Pakistan does terrorist activity in the future, we will not tolerate it, and the Indus Water Treaty, which has been suspended, was also discussed," The JD(U) MP added.

Sanjay Kumar Jha is leading a nine-member delegation that includes BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Brij Lal, Pradhan Baruah, Hemang Joshi, AITC's Abhishek Banerjee, CPI (M) MP John Brittas, former MEA Salman Khurshid, and Ambassador Mohan Kumar.

The delegation is currently in Japan and will head to other East Asian countries as part of India's global outreach against terrorism.

Earlier, interacting with the Indian diaspora in Tokyo, Jha emphasised the unity of Indian political parties in condemning terrorism and highlighted Pakistan's role in promoting proxy war against India.

"Seven delegations of all-party MPs will be visiting different countries. We were the first delegation to leave India. We have been in Japan for the last 3 days. Members of the ruling and opposition parties are in the delegation. We may have political differences and contest elections against each other, but when it comes to the country, we are all together," said Jha.

The all-party delegation's visit to Japan demonstrates India's national consensus on combating terrorism. Despite political differences, the MPs are united in their stance against terrorism and Pakistan's role in promoting it.

