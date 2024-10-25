Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement condemns Pakistan's military intelligence, ISI for forced disappearances of Sindhi activists

Karachi [Pakistan], October 25,: The (JSFM) has condemned the recent forced disappearances of four Sindhi nationalist political activists by Pakistan's military intelligence and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Sindhi political activists, Nadir Bugti, Younis Chang, Tufail Sheikh, and Qadir Bugti have been abducted after violent repressions against peaceful activists by the military forces.

The JSFM urges human rights organizations, the global community and other democratic forces to address the violent activities against the forced disappearances of Sindhi activists.

In a statement, JSFM said, "We demand the safe recovery and immediate release of Nadir Bugti, Younis Chang, Tufail Sheikh, and Qadir Bugti. International organizations, such as the United Nations, Amnesty International, and Human Rights Watch, must intervene to ensure accountability for these human rights violations."

Sohail Abro, Chairman of JSFM, alongside central leaders Zubair Sindhi and Amar Azadi, has called out for a peaceful struggle against the injustice suffered by Sindh. They further added that they will continue to fight against the atrocities carried out against the Sindh people and will advocate for justice and will not remain silent against barbaric actions by the military and intelligent forces.

The JSFM has stated that these incidents are alarming, representing a serious violation of human rights. These activists had to go through serious abuses and brutal practices. According to the statement, these disappearances are a direct attack on political freedom in Sindh, targeting those who advocate for the rights and autonomy of the people of Sindh. The enforced disappearances are an assault on democratic principles, creating fear in the minds of people. This also erodes trust in the political institution of the state.

In one of the past statements, JSFM highlighted that around 22,000 Baloch and 4,000 Pashtun national workers along with Saraiki, Gilgit and Kashmiri activists were forcibly disappeared by the military forces.

