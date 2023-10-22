Jenin mosque strike 'dangerous escalation', says Palestinian Foreign Ministry

Gaza, Oct 22 The Palestinian Foreign Ministry has said it views the strike on a refugee camp in the city of Jenin as a “dangerous escalation”, CNN reported.

The Israeli military said it launched an airstrike early Sunday against a mosque in the West Bank city of Jenin to thwart what it called "an imminent terror attack”.

“The Ministry views with great seriousness the bombing of the Jenin camp yesterday, and considers it a dangerous escalation using warplanes, resulting in Palestinian civilian casualties and terrorizing them, including children and women,” the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following the air strike.

It labelled the strike as “an attempt to generalize the model of bombing the Gaza Strip to areas in the occupied West Bank,” CNN reported.

The ministry also criticized the international community “for its failure to move so far to stop this Israeli killing and destruction against Gaza and its people, and considers that its responses are weak, selective and biased and do not rise to the level of the extent of the genocide that the Gaza Strip is being exposed to.”

The death toll following an Israeli strike on a mosque in the occupied West Bank has risen to three, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry, CNN reported.

The strike took place in a refugee camp in the city of Jenin.

Separately, following clashes in Toubas and Nablus, two people were killed, the ministry said.

