JI agrees to hold negotiations with Pakistan government, says no compromise on demands

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 28 : As Jamaat-i-Islami's (JI) protest intensifies, the party has accepted the government's offer to hold talks to end its sit-in against inflation and other burning issues, reported ARY News.

This comes after a government delegation comprising Federal Minister for Information Atta Tarar and Tariq Fazal Chaudhry arrived at the sit-in to hold talks with JI's delegation led by Liaquat Baloch.

However, earlier, Pakistan's right-wing party JI, refused to hold negotiations until the release of its arrested workers, as reported by ARY News.

The JI further demanded that all arrested workers must be released before any talks can take place, according to the sources.

However, the JI refused the government's request to end the sit-in immediately.

Moreover, negotiations between the two sides are scheduled to begin on Sunday, meanwhile, the time and place are yet to be decided.

Atta Tarar said that they came to invite JI for negotiations, adding that they would sit and talk on Sunday, reported ARY News.

Liaquat Baloch said that the JI will form a committee to hold talks with the government.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, the JI Ameer, said that the party will hold talks with the government, adding that, no compromise will be made on its demands.

The sources said that Hafiz Naeemur Rehman will hold a press conference on Sunday to announce the future course of action, ARY News reported.

Earlier, the JI Ameer, while addressing the sit-in participants, demanded that the government take action against the Independent Power Producers (IPPs) that have been involved in falsification.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman also demanded a forensic audit of the IPPs and a reduction in the levy on petrol, as reported by ARY News.

He said that 70 to 80 percent of the IPPs are local and can be controlled if the intention is genuine.

Moreover, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman also criticised the government for only being concerned about 'saving the power'.

The JI chief warned that their sit-in could last for months, if their demands are not met.

The chief issued a stern warning to the government on Saturday, threatening to expand their ongoing sit-in protest in Rawalpindi to other areas of the country if demands regarding increased electricity bills and taxes are not met, as reported by Dawn.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor