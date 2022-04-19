Jio Institute launches PGP courses, invites applications

Mumbai, April 19 The Jio Institute said on Tuesday that it has started inviting applications for its one-year full-time post-graduate programmes (PGP) in emerging areas of 'Artificial Intelligence and Data Science' and 'Digital Media and Marketing Communications'.

The institute is a multi-disciplinary higher education centre set up as a philanthropic initiative by Reliance Industries and Reliance Foundation.

According to the institute, the PGP in 'Artificial Intelligence & Data Science' (AI & DS) aims to instil theoretical capabilities and provide the know-how to create practical solutions for enterprises and society.

"The PGP in 'Digital Media & Marketing Communications' (DM & MC) will help students acquire knowledge on how to manage the customer experience in the digital age by innovatively engaging, serving and communicating with them," the institute said in a statement.

"The 'AI & DS' programme is designed for early-career professionals who aspire to become full-stack data scientists - well-equipped for a variety of roles including AI researchers, data scientists as well as industrial and societal entrepreneurs," it added.

As per the institute, applying to the post-graduate programmes is a three-step process involving submission of an online application form along with requisite documents through the 'Apply Now' link on the official website www.jioinstitute.edu.in and payment of an application fee of Rs 2,500, appearing for the online Jio Institute Entrance Test (JET).

"The test will comprise multiple-choice questions based on quantitative aptitude and verbal ability and a section on writing skills. Alternately, an applicant can also submit a valid 'GRE test' score. The shortlisted candidates will be invited for an online interview," the statement said.

